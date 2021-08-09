Joshua Foukas Sells 249 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) insider Joshua Foukas sold 249 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total transaction of $24,170.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
USANA Health Sciences stock traded down $2.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $94.31. The company had a trading volume of 47,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,708. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.03 and a 12-month high of $107.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.86.
USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.09. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 33.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,640,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,931,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,482,000 after buying an additional 90,381 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 162.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,345,000 after buying an additional 74,969 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,880,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 148.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 68,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after buying an additional 41,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.06% of the company’s stock.
About USANA Health Sciences
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.
