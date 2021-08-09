JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Boosted by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 2.4% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.6% in the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 66.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPM stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $157.92. The stock had a trading volume of 287,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,503,163. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $91.38 and a 52 week high of $167.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $471.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 40.54%.

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

