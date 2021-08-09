Juan Font Sells 600 Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Stock

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) SVP Juan Font sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total value of $83,466.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Juan Font also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

On Monday, May 24th, Juan Font sold 400 shares of CoreSite Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $48,200.00.

Shares of NYSE COR traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $140.83. 162,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,700. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.68. CoreSite Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $107.23 and a twelve month high of $141.50.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 143.10% and a net margin of 13.98%. As a group, research analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 4,225.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COR shares. Barclays raised their price target on CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CoreSite Realty from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. CoreSite Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.22.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.