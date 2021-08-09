Jupiter Market Capitalization Reaches $1.56 Million (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 9th. Jupiter has a total market cap of $1.56 million and $1.98 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jupiter coin can now be bought for $0.0123 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Jupiter has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00045465 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.98 or 0.00139359 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.36 or 0.00146733 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,919.12 or 1.00021543 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.41 or 0.00776343 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

