JustBet (WINR) 1-Day Volume Hits $7,490.00

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. During the last week, JustBet has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One JustBet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. JustBet has a total market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $7,490.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00044598 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.55 or 0.00137988 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.36 or 0.00150616 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,123.11 or 1.00155589 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002695 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $353.84 or 0.00768366 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

JustBet Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

Buying and Selling JustBet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JustBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

