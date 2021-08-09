JustLiquidity (JUL) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $200.00

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. In the last week, JustLiquidity has traded up 19.8% against the dollar. One JustLiquidity coin can currently be purchased for about $7.19 or 0.00015548 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. JustLiquidity has a total market capitalization of $4.07 million and approximately $200.00 worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00044622 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.23 or 0.00138994 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.66 or 0.00146402 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,291.47 or 1.00167680 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002670 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $355.93 or 0.00770175 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

JustLiquidity Coin Profile

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 coins and its circulating supply is 566,920 coins. JustLiquidity’s official Twitter account is @JustLiquidity . JustLiquidity’s official website is justliquidity.org . The official message board for JustLiquidity is medium.com/@justliquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “Joule is a marketplace where users can trade on the popularity levels of public figures to earn tokens. It gives users a voice and a monthly income through teaching others blockchain. On the platform, Joule is at the same time the unit of Price, the unit of Popularity Index and a Cryptocurrency (token symbol: JUL). In other words, it has multiple related functions. “

JustLiquidity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustLiquidity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustLiquidity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JustLiquidity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

