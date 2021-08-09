K9 Gold (CVE:KNC) Trading Down 10%

Shares of K9 Gold Corp. (CVE:KNC) traded down 10% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36. 70,274 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 233,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

The stock has a market cap of C$19.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.47.

About K9 Gold (CVE:KNC)

K9 Gold Corp. engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral interests. It holds 100% interests in the Stony Lake East Gold project consisting of 8 mineral licenses covering an area of 13,625 hectares located in the Grand Falls province of Newfoundland. The company also owns interests in the Desert Eagle project comprising 97 claims covering an area of 2,004 acres located in Garfield County, Utah, the United States.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for K9 Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K9 Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.