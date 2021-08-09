Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 303.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KDMN. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Kadmon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group began coverage on Kadmon in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kadmon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.83.

KDMN stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.96. 74,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,338,762. Kadmon has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $5.73. The company has a quick ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.99 million, a PE ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.00.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 260.49% and a negative net margin of 5,961.77%. The business had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kadmon will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kadmon during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Kadmon during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Kadmon during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kadmon during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Kadmon during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include Belumosudil (KD025), an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2), which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host, as well as systemic sclerosis, an autoimmune disease characterized by chronic inflammation, fibrosis, and vascular damage; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

