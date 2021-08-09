KanadeCoin (KNDC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.00

KanadeCoin (CURRENCY:KNDC) traded down 74.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 9th. One KanadeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. KanadeCoin has a market cap of $340,311.37 and approximately $1.00 worth of KanadeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KanadeCoin has traded down 71.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00044590 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.92 or 0.00137676 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.94 or 0.00150833 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,727.78 or 1.00049772 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002688 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $353.18 or 0.00772744 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

KanadeCoin Profile

KanadeCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,471,056,500 coins. KanadeCoin’s official Twitter account is @KanadeCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . KanadeCoin’s official website is kanadecoin.com

