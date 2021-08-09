Kanya Rajangam Sells 10,000 Shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Stock

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) insider Kanya Rajangam sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.28, for a total value of $372,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTX traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.76. 318,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,963. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.16. Nkarta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.46 and a twelve month high of $79.16.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). As a group, analysts predict that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Nkarta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nkarta by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nkarta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nkarta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 79.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NKTX shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nkarta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Nkarta in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Nkarta from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a report on Sunday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nkarta has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

