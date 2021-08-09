Karl Siegling Acquires 27,001 Shares of Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM) Stock

Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM) insider Karl Siegling bought 27,001 shares of Cadence Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.13 ($0.81) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,619.13 ($21,870.81).

Karl Siegling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Karl Siegling bought 30,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.11 ($0.79) per share, for a total transaction of A$33,360.00 ($23,828.57).

On Thursday, July 29th, Karl Siegling bought 24,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.12 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of A$26,760.00 ($19,114.29).

On Monday, July 26th, Karl Siegling acquired 39,800 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.09 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of A$43,461.60 ($31,044.00).

On Thursday, July 22nd, Karl Siegling acquired 20,601 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.09 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,537.49 ($16,098.21).

On Monday, July 19th, Karl Siegling acquired 24,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.09 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of A$26,160.00 ($18,685.71).

On Thursday, July 15th, Karl Siegling acquired 1,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.09 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,094.00 ($781.43).

On Tuesday, July 13th, Karl Siegling acquired 900 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.09 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of A$984.60 ($703.29).

On Thursday, July 8th, Karl Siegling acquired 3,518 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.09 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of A$3,848.69 ($2,749.07).

On Monday, July 5th, Karl Siegling purchased 5,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.09 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of A$5,440.00 ($3,885.71).

On Thursday, July 1st, Karl Siegling purchased 10,462 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.08 ($0.77) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,330.35 ($8,093.10).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Cadence Capital Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cadence Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks listed on Australian Securities Exchange.

