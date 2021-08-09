KARMA (KARMA) Trading Up 446.2% This Week

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 9th. One KARMA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, KARMA has traded 446.2% higher against the dollar. KARMA has a market capitalization of $18.01 million and $2,685.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006537 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000077 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00070087 BTC.

KARMA Coin Profile

KARMA (KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092 . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

KARMA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

