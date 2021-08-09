Karora Resources (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) Shares Down 4.5%

Karora Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.69 and last traded at $2.73. 189,704 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 128,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Karora Resources from C$5.85 to C$6.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Karora Resources from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Karora Resources from C$5.65 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.14.

Karora Resources Inc engages in the exploration and production of mineral resources in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

