Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) Shares Down 2%

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) was down 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.66 and last traded at $19.10. Approximately 767 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 23,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaspien from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of $47.51 million, a PE ratio of 86.80 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kaspien had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $40.62 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kaspien Holdings Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kaspien stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) by 87.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.08% of Kaspien worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

Kaspien Company Profile (NASDAQ:KSPN)

Kaspien Holdings Inc operates a platform of software and services on digital marketplaces. Its platform of software and services enable brand's online distribution channel on digital marketplaces, such as Amazon, Walmart, eBay, Target, and others. The company was formerly known as Trans World Entertainment Corporation and changed its name to Kaspien Holdings Inc in September 2020.

