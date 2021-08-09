Kava.io (KAVA) Market Capitalization Tops $482.38 Million

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One Kava.io coin can currently be bought for about $5.92 or 0.00012884 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kava.io has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kava.io has a total market cap of $482.38 million and approximately $144.48 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kava.io Profile

Kava.io (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 141,038,620 coins and its circulating supply is 81,443,180 coins. Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io . The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava.io Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using U.S. dollars.

