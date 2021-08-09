Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Sets New 52-Week High at $93.44

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $93.44 and last traded at $92.38, with a volume of 41105 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.03.

A number of brokerages have commented on PPRUY. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC cut Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.16. The firm has a market cap of $115.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Kering SA engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and retail of apparels and accessories. The firm offers apparel, leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, and perfumes and cosmetics products. It operates through the following segments: Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Other Houses, Luxury Houses, and Corporate and Other.

