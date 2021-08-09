Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $160.08. 40,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,198. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.31. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $124.14 and a 12-month high of $160.77.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

