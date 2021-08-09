Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Sells 3,430 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,204 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,430 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 274.7% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.22. The stock had a trading volume of 152,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,916,023. The stock has a market cap of $267.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.47. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $40.97 and a 52-week high of $59.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC boosted their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

