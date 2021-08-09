Kind Ads Token Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $201.00 (KIND)

Kind Ads Token (CURRENCY:KIND) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One Kind Ads Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kind Ads Token has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. Kind Ads Token has a total market capitalization of $81,029.30 and approximately $201.00 worth of Kind Ads Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00052461 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002454 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00014681 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.15 or 0.00814642 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.28 or 0.00104842 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00039532 BTC.

Kind Ads Token Profile

Kind Ads Token (KIND) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Kind Ads Token’s total supply is 61,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,246,693 coins. Kind Ads Token’s official Twitter account is @KindAdsNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kind Ads Token is kindads.io . The Reddit community for Kind Ads Token is /r/KindAds and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Leadchain Foundation is launching the Kind Ads Protocol, an Ethereum-based trust protocol that improves how publishers and advertisers engage online. KIND is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Kind Ads ecosystem. “

Kind Ads Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kind Ads Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kind Ads Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kind Ads Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

