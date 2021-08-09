Kismet Acquisition Two (NASDAQ:KAII) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII) rose 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.74 and last traded at $9.74. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 23,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.69.

Kismet Acquisition Two Company Profile (NASDAQ:KAII)

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Kismet Acquisition Two Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kismet Acquisition Two and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.