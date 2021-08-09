Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.39% from the stock’s current price.

KSS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.06.

Shares of NYSE KSS traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.63. The stock had a trading volume of 79,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,532,310. Kohl’s has a one year low of $18.28 and a one year high of $64.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.84.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.08. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.20) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at $161,471,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at $85,445,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 12.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,818,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,325,000 after buying an additional 1,583,353 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 4,141.5% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,544,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,071,000 after buying an additional 1,508,139 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the second quarter valued at $62,026,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

