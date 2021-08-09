Kooth (LON:KOO) Shares Down 1.4%

Kooth plc (LON:KOO) dropped 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 350 ($4.57) and last traded at GBX 350 ($4.57). Approximately 23,596 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 83,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 355 ($4.64).

The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £115.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 351.76.

Kooth Company Profile (LON:KOO)

Kooth plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital mental health services for children and young people in the United Kingdom. It operates an online platform that offers various therapeutic support tools and interventions, including self-help materials; and a community with a library of peer and professional created content, as well as provides online counselling services.

