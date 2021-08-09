Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 888 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,568 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in PayPal were worth $22,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its position in PayPal by 566.7% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in PayPal by 368.8% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 52.7% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total transaction of $2,455,500.00. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,242 shares of company stock worth $14,101,189. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (up previously from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

PYPL stock opened at $279.54 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.63 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.