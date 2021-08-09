Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires 757 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QUAL. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,745 shares during the period.

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $138.86 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.39. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

