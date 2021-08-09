Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 42,000 CP High Yield Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:HYTR)

Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CP High Yield Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:HYTR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned 8.84% of CP High Yield Trend ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shares of NYSEARCA HYTR opened at $24.16 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.22. CP High Yield Trend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.16 and a fifty-two week high of $25.08.

