Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 39.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,169 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 445.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 211.7% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $349,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

BNDX opened at $57.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.36. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $56.53 and a twelve month high of $58.77.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.