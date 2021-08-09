Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,241 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 579.5% in the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 46,272 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 117,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,382,000 after purchasing an additional 26,350 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,958,000 after purchasing an additional 27,593 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $5,107,000. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 532,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,207,000 after purchasing an additional 216,031 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $90.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.26. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.21 and a twelve month high of $94.42.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

