Laurentian Bank of Canada Boosts Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Price Target to C$21.50

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$21.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on UNS. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Uni-Select from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Laurentian boosted their target price on Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Uni-Select to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Uni-Select from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uni-Select has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.14.

UNS traded up C$1.51 during trading on Monday, hitting C$18.86. 329,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,105. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$799.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.05. Uni-Select has a 1 year low of C$5.21 and a 1 year high of C$18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$468.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$470.69 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Uni-Select will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Uni-Select Company Profile

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

