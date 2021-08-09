Laurentian Bank of Canada Increases Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Price Target to C$8.75

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) had its target price raised by Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. National Bankshares raised their price target on Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities raised their price target on Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Laurentian raised their price target on Extendicare from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Extendicare to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$8.46.

Get Extendicare alerts:

Shares of TSE:EXE traded down C$0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting C$7.96. The company had a trading volume of 467,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,945. The company has a market cap of C$712.91 million and a PE ratio of 11.74. Extendicare has a one year low of C$5.06 and a one year high of C$8.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 461.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$322.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$306.90 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Extendicare will post 0.26899 EPS for the current year.

Extendicare Company Profile

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.