Laurentian Bank of Canada Raises Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target to C$32.00

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its target price upped by Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.73% from the company’s current price.
H has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Hydro One and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$33.00 target price on shares of Hydro One in a report on Friday. Laurentian increased their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hydro One to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$31.30.
Shares of Hydro One stock traded up C$0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching C$30.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,542. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$30.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22. Hydro One has a 52 week low of C$26.38 and a 52 week high of C$31.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.84, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.44.
About Hydro One
Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.
