Laurentian Bank of Canada Raises Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target to C$32.00

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its target price upped by Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.73% from the company’s current price.

H has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Hydro One and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$33.00 target price on shares of Hydro One in a report on Friday. Laurentian increased their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hydro One to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$31.30.

Shares of Hydro One stock traded up C$0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching C$30.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,542. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$30.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22. Hydro One has a 52 week low of C$26.38 and a 52 week high of C$31.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.84, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.81 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hydro One will post 1.6121486 EPS for the current year.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

