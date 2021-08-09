LBRY Credits (LBC) Market Capitalization Achieves $17.53 Million

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. During the last week, LBRY Credits has traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0336 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LBRY Credits has a market cap of $17.53 million and $787,993.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00044612 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.75 or 0.00140061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.44 or 0.00145882 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,915.28 or 0.99321474 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002630 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $355.24 or 0.00768435 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

LBRY Credits Coin Profile

LBRY Credits’ genesis date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here . LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

LBRY Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LBRY Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LBRY Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

