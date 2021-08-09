Legacy Advisors LLC Sells 1,562 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Legacy Advisors LLC decreased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $3,133,000. Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 27,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 201.8% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 20,240.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 6,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 81.0% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $191.86. 8,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,537,799. The company has a market capitalization of $167.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $205.69. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.59 and a 1-year high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.75.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.