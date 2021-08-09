Legacy Advisors LLC Sells 769 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Legacy Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.2% of Legacy Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $39,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

NYSE JNJ traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $173.49. 52,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,377,596. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $174.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.