Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) will announce $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.18. Lexington Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lexington Realty Trust.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 76.04% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $81.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Lexington Realty Trust’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LXP traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $13.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,204. Lexington Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $13.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lexington Realty Trust (LXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.