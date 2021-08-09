Lido DAO Token (LDO) Price Up 41.3% This Week

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded up 22.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. During the last seven days, Lido DAO Token has traded 41.3% higher against the US dollar. Lido DAO Token has a market cap of $125.29 million and approximately $175.11 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lido DAO Token coin can now be bought for $5.11 or 0.00011087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00044598 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.55 or 0.00137988 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.36 or 0.00150616 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,123.11 or 1.00155589 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002695 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $353.84 or 0.00768366 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Profile

Lido DAO Token was first traded on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,539,273 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

