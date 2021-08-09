Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Shares Sold by Presima Inc.

Presima Inc. cut its holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,600 shares during the period. Life Storage comprises approximately 2.3% of Presima Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Presima Inc. owned 0.19% of Life Storage worth $15,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Life Storage by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Life Storage by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Life Storage by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Life Storage by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Life Storage alerts:

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $579,300.00. Also, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $57,509.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LSI traded down $0.50 on Monday, reaching $119.77. 17,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,416. Life Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.22 and a fifty-two week high of $121.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 7.60%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.56%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Life Storage from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.70.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.