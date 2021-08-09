Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Sets New 12-Month High at $143.27

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $143.27 and last traded at $139.75, with a volume of 175705 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $139.51.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Vertical Research raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lincoln Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.29.

The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $826.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.15 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LECO. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth $49,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 419.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3,950.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 20.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

