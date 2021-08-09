Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) by 45.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,786 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.45% of Lindblad Expeditions worth $4,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LIND. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the first quarter worth about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LIND opened at $15.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.22. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.13 and a 1-year high of $21.91. The stock has a market cap of $753.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 2.53.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.11). Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 681.89% and a negative return on equity of 380.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Trey Byus sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $356,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 241,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,350.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 11,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $191,235.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,554 shares of company stock worth $2,289,187 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on LIND shares. Craig Hallum raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of nine owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand, as well as offers bike tours.

