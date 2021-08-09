LiquidApps (DAPP) Price Tops $0.0272 on Major Exchanges

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded up 18.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 9th. In the last week, LiquidApps has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar. One LiquidApps coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0272 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges. LiquidApps has a total market capitalization of $19.32 million and approximately $2,945.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.52 or 0.00075689 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

LiquidApps (CRYPTO:DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

