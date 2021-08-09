Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) vs. Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) Head-To-Head Review

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) and Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Lithium Americas and Vedanta, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lithium Americas 0 3 4 0 2.57 Vedanta 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lithium Americas presently has a consensus price target of $20.32, suggesting a potential upside of 31.36%. Given Lithium Americas’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Lithium Americas is more favorable than Vedanta.

Profitability

This table compares Lithium Americas and Vedanta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithium Americas N/A -15.94% -10.74% Vedanta 14.93% 44.81% 18.15%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.2% of Lithium Americas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.7% of Vedanta shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.9% of Vedanta shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lithium Americas and Vedanta’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lithium Americas $4.84 million 383.12 -$36.23 million ($0.38) -40.71 Vedanta $11.91 billion 1.29 $1.54 billion N/A N/A

Vedanta has higher revenue and earnings than Lithium Americas.

Risk & Volatility

Lithium Americas has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vedanta has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vedanta beats Lithium Americas on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Vedanta

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company explores for, develops, extracts, produces, processes, and sells oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, aluminum, iron ore, steel, and power. It is involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and exploration, mining, and processing of iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke. The company also operates a thermal coal-based commercial power facility of 600 megawatts (MW) at Jharsuguda in the State of Odisha in eastern India; two 300 MW thermal coal based power plants at Korba; 1,980 MW (three units of 660 MW each) thermal coal-based commercial power facilities; 274MW of wind power plants; and a power plant situated at Mettur Dam in the state of Tamil Nadu in southern India. In addition, it manufactures and supplies billets, TMT bars, wire rods, and ductile iron pipes; engages in the mechanization of coal handling facilities and upgradation of general cargo berth for handling coal at the outer harbor of Visakhapatnam Port on the east coast of India; and provides logistics and other allied services inter alia rendering stevedoring, and other allied services in ports and other allied sectors. Further, the company is involved in manufacturing glass substrates in South Korea and Taiwan. It also has operations in South Africa, Namibia, Ireland, Australia, Liberia, and the United Arab Emirates. The company was incorporated in 1965 and is based in Mumbai, India.

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.