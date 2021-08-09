Live Oak Mobility Acquisition (NYSE:LOKM) Trading Down 0.4%

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM) dropped 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.64 and last traded at $9.68. Approximately 1,373 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 16,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.78.

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:LOKM)

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded 2021 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

