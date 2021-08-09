Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,022,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,171 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.70% of Livent worth $17,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Livent by 262.2% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,880,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257,129 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Livent in the first quarter valued at $41,750,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Livent by 219.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,413,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,400 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Livent by 48.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,479,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Livent by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,646,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,360 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Livent stock opened at $22.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Livent Co. has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $23.99.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Livent had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. Analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LTHM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Livent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.91.

About Livent

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

