Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $15.01 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises approximately 0.9% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in PayPal were worth $15,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in PayPal by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 368.8% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $279.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,911,540. The company has a market capitalization of $327.93 billion, a PE ratio of 67.96, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $284.64. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $171.63 and a one year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total transaction of $2,455,500.00. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,687,538.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,774 shares in the company, valued at $23,762,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,242 shares of company stock worth $14,101,189 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.74.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.