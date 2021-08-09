Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $16.42 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,155 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 1.0% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Tesla were worth $16,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Tesla by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,160 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in Tesla by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 430 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,241 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,836,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the period. 41.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.17, for a total transaction of $930,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,164,014.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total transaction of $719,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,490,659.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,675 shares of company stock worth $31,850,154 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TSLA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $700.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 price target (up from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $579.72.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $14.66 on Monday, hitting $713.76. 153,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,297,309. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $649.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.00 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 369.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

