Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $5.98 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,272 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Danaher by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 103,892 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,384,000 after purchasing an additional 17,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $306.86. 14,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,496,875. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $192.51 and a 12 month high of $308.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $271.81. The stock has a market cap of $219.07 billion, a PE ratio of 40.92, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.93.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total value of $4,766,373.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $1,160,194.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,896.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,031 shares of company stock valued at $16,563,181. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

