Lobstex (LOBS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $203,121.00

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. During the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 14.9% higher against the dollar. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0622 or 0.00000134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and $203,121.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,338,395 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

