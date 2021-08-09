Loki Market Capitalization Achieves $29.72 Million (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 15.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 9th. During the last week, Loki has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One Loki coin can currently be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Loki has a total market cap of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45,887.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,145.00 or 0.06853670 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $592.27 or 0.01290695 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.56 or 0.00360784 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.14 or 0.00128888 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $268.01 or 0.00584049 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.16 or 0.00344661 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006341 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $131.20 or 0.00285920 BTC.

About Loki

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The official website for Loki is loki.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

