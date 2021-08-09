Lotus Resources (OTCMKTS:LTSRF) Trading Down 14.8%

Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF)’s stock price traded down 14.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 170,456 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 229% from the average session volume of 51,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Lotus Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.14.

Lotus Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and Malawi. The company also explores for cobalt ores. Its flagship property is the 65% owned Kayelekera uranium project located in northern Malawi, Africa. The company was formerly known as Hylea Metals Limited and changed its name to Lotus Resources Limited in August 2019.

