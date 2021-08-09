Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) CEO Buys $50,000.00 in Stock

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) CEO Charles E. Tyson purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of LL stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.17. The company had a trading volume of 398,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,559. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.45 and a 12 month high of $35.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.57. The company has a market capitalization of $557.50 million, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.51.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $301.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

LL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Loop Capital cut their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.80.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 2,642.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 3,292.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 51.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl, water-resistant vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand.

