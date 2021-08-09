Lunes (LUNES) Trading Up 112.9% Over Last Week

Lunes (CURRENCY:LUNES) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 9th. Lunes has a total market cap of $2.62 million and $511.00 worth of Lunes was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lunes coin can now be purchased for $0.0174 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Lunes has traded up 112.9% against the US dollar.

Lunes Coin Profile

Lunes (CRYPTO:LUNES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Leased POS hashing algorithm. Lunes’ total supply is 150,728,538 coins. The Reddit community for Lunes is /r/the_lunes_project and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lunes is lunes.io. Lunes’ official Twitter account is @lunesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LUNES is a leased proof of stake cryptocurrency developed by the core team of Lunes Platform. The blockchain of Lunes is prepared to store and guarantee the security of any type of information, not only of financial transactions. This enables them to use their blockchain to perform various processes in a decentralized way, such as document authenticity records, digital asset issuance, and execution of smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Lunes

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunes should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lunes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

